Vijayawada: Services of Satya Sai Seva organisation lauded

Vijayawada: Services of Satya Sai Seva organisation lauded
Vijayawada: Managing trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust RJ Rathnakar along with other members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development N Lokesh on Wednesday and apprised them of the extensive flood relief work being carried out by the Trust in Vijayawada. Both leaders appreciated the relief work being done by SSSCT and the tremendous service rendered by the Sevadal members of the Organisation.

As part of the relief efforts, 100 truckloads of relief materials were distributed to beneficiaries, delivered directly at their doorsteps, ensuring that help reached those in need efficiently and effectively.

As many as 600 dedicated Sevadal members from the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation participated in the service.

