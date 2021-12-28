Vijayawada: Sitaram Yechury for unity of non-BJP parties to save democracy

Vijayawada: All the non-BJP parties should come together to protect democracy, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

He said YSRCP should take the lead in this direction. He found fault with YSRCP for extending support to the BJP in the Parliament and at the same time opposing the saffron party in the State.

Participating as a chief guest at the inaugural function of the three-day 26th State conference of CPM at Tadepalli on Monday, Yechury said privatisation of public sector is nothing but extending support to corporate sector. He said a special package for AP was assured in Parliament.

He wondered why the YSRCP failed to raise the issue in Parliament. He said AP State also faced some issues during the regime of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao. In a bid to resolve the issue, NTR organised a conclave of opposition parties in Vijayawada and Jyothi Basu also organised a similar conclave in Kolkota to bring pressure on the Central government.

The CPM at its State conference introduced the following resolutions including questioning the Central government on development of State, implementation of the Special Category Status (SCS) assurance, implementation of assurances made in AP Reorganisation Act-2014, new railway zone, Kadapa steel plant, Ramayapatnam port, development of backward regions and release of funds for Central educational institutions. The meeting demanded that the State government lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to resolve the issues. The meeting appealed to the State government to end the present confusion over the State capital and continue Amaravati as State capital and set up High Court in Kurnool.

It extended support to ongoing agitation to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The meeting appealed for proper relief and rehabilitation for Polavaram evacuated villagers. It extended support to the employees' demand of implementation of PRC. The meeting also criticised the government for increasing prices of essential commodities.