Vijayawada: SP Siddharth Kaushal visits Magallu village to receive public grievances

Vijayawada: In an effort to create awareness among rural people living in remote areas on the implementation of Pratyaksha Spandana programme, Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Tuesday visited Grama Sachivalayam at Magallu village, Nandigama mandal of Krishna district. He explained to them about the Pratyaksha Spandana programme, wherein people can visit the village secretariats/ward secretariats and can lodge complaint to the police with the help of mahila police.

SP Kaushal visited the village secretariat and observed how the villagers were feeling whiile participating in Pratyaksha Spandana through videoconference and explaining their problems to the police officials. Local villagers visited the village secretariats and watched the programme, videoconference programme between the police officials and the people.

In the presence of the villagers of Magallu, the SP received grievances online through the videoconference from other parts of the district. Kaushal has assured the villagers that the police would receive their grievances online through videoconference and they need not visit police stations and the offices of the police officers. He clearly explained the villagers that they can directly visit the village/ward secretariats near to their homes and narrate their problems to the higher officials through videoconference.

The SP said the district police are trying to make villages peaceful and ensure law and order.

He said the people can avail the services of the police department when services reach the grassroots level in the villages.

He participated in Racchabanda (villagers meeting) programme organised by village elders at Veladi Kothapalem in Chandarlapadu mandal, one of the remote mandals in the district. He interacted with the villagers and enquired about the law and order problem, police protection and other issues.

The villagers explained how a local seeds trader cheating them by using wrong weights. The SP told Nandigama rural police to address the grievance of the farmers, who directed the seeds trader to pay compensation for cheating 41 farmers. The farmers expressed happiness with the instructions given by the SP to solve their long pending problem.

An elderly man explained how his son tried to sell the property with his forged signature.

One student met the SP and explained how a consultant cheated him when he tried to pursue MBBS abroad. The SP instructed the officials concerned to look into the matter and address the grievance of the senior citizen and the student.

The police officials took initiative to sort out the problems.