Vijayawada: SP warns against illegal sale of firecrackers

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police P Joshua said that stringent action will be taken against persons for storing unauthorised firecrackers in the district and cases will be booked against the persons for illegally storing crackers in the residential areas and godowns without obtaining permission from concerned authorities.



Speaking to media on Tuesday, the SP said that some people purchase Diwali crackers from distant and store them at their houses and residential areas and some people manufacture crackers at their homes also.

SP said that people should take permission from police for storing and selling firecrackers. He further said traders who possess licence for selling crackers will be permitted to sell and stalls to be installed as per the fire safety norms.

He said water, sand and fire extinguishers should be set up near the firecracker stalls and children below 18 years of age are not allowed to manufacture and sell crackers.

Three years of imprisonment and penalty of Rs 5,000 will be collected for violation of rules and case will be booked as per the explosives materials act of 1884.

In the view of previous experiences and incidents, the district police are conducting raids and conducting search operation.