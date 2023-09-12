  • Menu
Vijayawada Special Court issues arrest warrant to Kodali Nani and Vangaveeti Radha

The Vijayawada Special People's Representatives Court has issued arrest warrants for YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leaders.

The Vijayawada Special People's Representatives Court has issued arrest warrants for YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leaders. The arrest warrants are for YCP leaders Kodali Nani, Adapa Seshu, Parthasarathy, and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha.

The court has taken this action as they failed to appear in court regarding a case related to a dharna (protest) for special status in 2015.

The court has expressed its seriousness over their non-appearance in the case that was registered at that time and ordered the police to produce the four individuals in court.

