Vijayawada: Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with gaiety, fervour

Vijayawada: Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the State on Monday. The festivities were held at the temple and at homes and people joyfully participated in the celebrations.

Major temples in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Guntur and other cities were decorated to mark the occasion. Dressed as little Krishna and Radha, kids danced to songs sung in praise of Lord Krishna.

'Utti', a pot filled with jaggery and flattened rice, was organised for the children at some places in Vijayawada city. The children were asked to break the pot and the people joyfully enjoyed the event. Lord Krishna used to break the pots kept in an 'utti' to feed his friends with poha, cream and other milk products. The ISKCON temples conducted grand festivities which include cultural programmes.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests performed Gau Puja and Sri Krishna puja atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba, Sthanacharya V Sivaprasada Sarma and others took part in the rituals. The temple authorities also conducted 'Utti', a pot filled with flattened rice and jaggery, breaking ritual near Rajagopuram of the temple.

In Tirupati, Gokulashtami, the Hindu religious festival celebrating the Avatar of Lord Krishna was celebrated with religious fervour in the pilgrim city. TTD celebrated the festival in a grand manner in its Goshala and also in Gogarbham dam gardens in Tirumala.

In Kurnool, Krishnashtami was celebrated on a grand note at Gayathri Gowshala. Young industrialist and chairman of TGV organizations T G Bharat participated as a chief guest and graced the occasion. Of them the one was breaking the pot with a stick that was tied atop with eyes blindfolded.

Bharat after several attempts broke the pot. In Nellore, Krishnashtami was celebrated with pomp and gaiety. Many temples have been decked up for the occasion and temples at ISKCON city, BV Nagar, Kondayapalem Gate centre, Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, and at Narasimha Konda. In Guntur, the celebrations were held at Iskcon temple.