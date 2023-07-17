Vijayawada: Sri Ramakrishna Natya Mandali Samskritika Seva Samstha anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada: Sri Ramakrishna Natya Mandali Samskritika Seva Samstha’s 48th anniversary celebrations was organised on Sunday at Velidandla HanumanthaRaya Grandhalayam Hall.

A historical verse play “Madhava Varma” was staged on the occasion by Dr Raman Foundation & Saibaba Natyamandali.

Dr PVN Krishna, the writer of the play has taken the life sketch of Madhava Varma II, who was the most successful king and ruler of the Vishnu Kundina dynasty. Krishna designed all the important characters in a fitting manner to the age of 5th century.

The writer and director Dr PVN Krishna acted as Madhava Varma and P Saisankar as Vikramedra Varma, G Ramanaiah as Vishnu Sarma, P Rajasekhar as Chalukya Bhupathi Ivaturi Prasad Babu as Deva Varma, KRS Ganesh as Minister, K Durga Rao as Sankara Sastry, Chinta Venkateswarlu as Raja Vidya.

S Amruthavarshini as Gundamma, GND Kusuma Sai as Sulakshana, B. Roopasri as Sri Kanakadurga, M Lakshmi as Maharani, and in other roles K Vasudeva Rao, D Ranjit, G Gagan, R Yeswanth, K Vighnesh, B Chanakya and Ch Dundi Krishan.

Stage design by SV Raju and Satish, Lighting by Y Rajendra Prasad and M Nagaraju, costumes and makeup by K Parabhrahmachari, K Nagulu, BT Naidu and Koteswara Rao, sound by Parimi Bhaskara Sarma and Suresh. Music by Jonnalagadda Sravan Kumar (Harmonium), Saiteja (Keyboard) and A Balasubrahmanyam (Tabla).

All the artistes acted well to the best and received appreciation from the audience present in the auditorium.

On behalf of organization Jonnalagadda Jaganmohan Rao felicitated Dr PVN Krishna for his continuous efforts for promoting verse drama. The organisers also honoured all the artistes and backstage artistes who performed in “Sri Madhava Varma.”