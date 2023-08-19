Vijayawada: State BJP announces jumbo executive

Vijayawada : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari announced a jumbo executive for the state unit after hectic consultations with various quarters in the party.

The jumbo executive includes four general secretaries, one general secretary (organising), 11 vice-presidents, 10 secretaries, one office secretary and one in-charge of headquarters, one treasurer and one joint treasurer.

Under the organisational appointments, Purandeswari selected presidents for Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, SC Morcha, OBC Morcha, ST Morcha, Minority Morcha, Media in-charge, Social media in-charge, cells’ Prabhari and cells’ Saha Prabhari and seven spokespersons.

She announced all the appointments in the Twitter handle BJP4Andhra on Friday.

Kasi Viswanadha Raju of Visakhapatnam, B Shivannarayana of Guntur, S Dayakar Reddy of Tirupati and Garapati Tapana Chowdary of Eluru have been appointed general secretaries. In addition, N Madhukar of Vijayawada has been appointed general secretary (ORG).

P V N Madhav of Visakhapatnam, S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of Hindupuram, V Suryanarayana of Kakinada, C Adinarayana Reddy of Kadapa, P Vishnu Kumar Raju of Visakhapatnam, Sridevi Relangi of Rajamahendravaram, Ayyaji Varma of Amalapuram, Kottapalli Geeta of Araku, Venkata Narayana Reddy of Nellore, Koduri Lakshminarayana of Rajamahendravaram, Chandu Sambasiva Rao of Guntur have been appointed as vice-presidents.

There are 10 secretaries, including Nagothu Ramesh Naidu of Rajampet, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma of Narsapuram, K Surendra Mohan of Visakhapatnam, C Savithri of Kurnool, Reddy Pavani Vizianagaram, Kola Anand of Tirupati, Matta Prasad of Machilipatnam, Balakrishna Yadav of Kadapa, Muni Subrahmanyam of Tirupati and Kandikatla Rajeswari of Nellore. There is an office secretary Paluri Srinivasa Rao of Vijayawada and headquarters in-charge Makutam Siva of Guntur.

Nagendra Mogalla of Visakhapatnam has been appointed as treasurer and Kandukuri Satyanarayana is the joint treasurer.

In the organisational appointments, Mitta Vamshi of Hindupuram as president of Yuva Morcha, B Nirmla Kishore of Eluru as president of Mahila Morcha, Ch Kumara Swamy of Machilipatnam as president of Kisan Morcha, Gudise Devanand of Hindupuram as president of SC Morcha, Rongala Gopi Srinivas of Rajamahendravaram as president of OBC Morcha, Kurasa Uma Maheswara Rao of Araku as president of ST Morcha and Sk Baji of Vijayawada as president of Minority Morcha were appointed.

Former ZP chairman of Guntur district Paturi Nagabhushanam will the media in-charge and Kesavakantha will be the social media in-charge.

There are seven spokespersons, Pudi Tirupati Rao of Srikakulam, Lanka Dinakar of Ongole, Sudhish Rambhatla of Amalapuram, R D Wilson of Nellore, Sadineni Yamini Sharma of Guntur, Peddireddy Ravi Kiran of Kakinada and Dr Vinusha Reddy of Kurnool.

Surender Reddy Putteti of Nellore and Pydi Venugopal of Srikakulam have been appointed cells’ Prabhari and Saha Prabhari to coordinate various cells.