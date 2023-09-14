Vijayawada: State Cabinet likely to meet on September 20

Vijayawada : State Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on September 20 to discuss the issues to be taken up in Assembly session slated to start on September 21.

This session of Assembly is likely to be held for five days or extended for two more days. The regularisation of contract employees and several other ordinances and bills will be discussed in the session. Besides, the YSRCP government would also take up discussion on developments in the state post TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over visit of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to apprise them of the skill development scam and arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister’s proposed visit to Delhi gained importance as special session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18 to 22 and likely to take up discussion on One Nation-One Election for which the YSRCP’s support is needed.

It may be noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy who returned from 10-day holiday trip to London said to have discussed with party senior leaders the developments in the state after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.