Vijayawada: State government to give YSR Rangasthala awards for Nataka Parishads

Vijayawada : The state government announced Dr YSR Rangasthala Puraskaram which carries a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for Nataka Parishads which work with team spirit, said managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Film Theatre TV Development Corporation and ex-officio secretary of Information and Public Relations Dr Tumma Vijayakumar Reddy.

So far, during the presentation of Nandi awards for Dramas, the Rangasthala Puraskaram award is being presented to the artistes. Now, the Nataka Parishads which work with team spirit would be also be bestowed with this award.

Dr Vijayakumar Reddy said that this would help additional incentive for the theatre which has been declining slowly. This would also encourage fresh blood to join the theatre.

The eligible persons, Nataka Samajams and Parishads may submit applications online by December 10 for the award. They may also submit the applications with certificates to the office of the managing director by December 18.The awards would be presented on the stage of Nandi Natakotsavams-2022 which would be held on the last week of December.