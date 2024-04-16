Vijayawada: Stone attack God script says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Calling the stone-pelting incident on him in Vijayawada on Saturday evening as “God’s script”, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said none can stop his victory in the elections. “Such acts only reveal the weakness of opposition parties and their cheap tactics,” he said.

This invited large-scale criticism from the opposition parties. They asked Jagan to explain if the attacks on Dalits, the death of Dr Sudhakar, keeping the accused in the alleged attack at Visakhapatnam airport on Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 were also God’s scripts? They said the Commissioner of Police claimed that about 1,800 policemen of different categories like Octopus, AP Special Police, and Commissioner of Police were on security duty. If so, how someone could succeed in throwing stones and why the police could not prevent them.



Amidst this controversy, the Chief Minister continued with his bus yatra and said that a serious attempt by Dustachatustayam (Group of 4) cannot stop his victory. With the grace of god he had escaped a major mishap. The wound would heal in 10 days but the harm TDP chief N Chandarababu Naidu had done to the people can never be forgotten, he said.



“Naidu deceived people with false promises, whereas the YSRCP government fulfilled all the promises. The government simultaneously focused on welfare and development. Four sea ports are coming, irrigation projects are nearing completion.



AP stood No 1 in the ease of doing business and extended support to a large number of MSMEs,” he said.

He said his fight was for the future of the youth and the poor. If hospitals have to further improve, if doorstep governance has to continue, if all existing benefits have to be continued, then people should ensure that YSRCP was back in power, he added.

He called upon the beneficiaries of his schemes to take up the responsibility of his victory.