Vijayawada: Students advised to focus on research to crack Civil Services

Vijayawada: Former IAS officer D Chakrapani Chakrapani participated in a motivational lecture hosted by Andhra Loyola College here on Tuesday to inspire students who are aspiring for cracking civil services.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of reading newspapers daily for UPSC preparation stressing how it enhances awareness of national and international affairs.

He advised students to maintain an indexing system for organising news articles and develop strong analytical skills. He highlighted the need to overcome procrastination, distractions and lack of discipline, while fostering resilience and time management. He elaborated on mastering Civics, understanding governance structures, and key institutions like NITI Aayog and the Election Commission.

Encouraging project-based learning, he urged students to focus on research, scientific understanding, and real-world applications, which aid in competitive exams. He also discussed the role of institutions like IISc and the significance of certificate courses for aspirants.

Touching on entrepreneurship and economic policies, he stressed the need for officers to be aware of governance, financial management, and technological advancements.