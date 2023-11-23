Vijayawada: Students advised to practise yoga, meditation

Vijayawada: Yoga coach L Murali Krishna advised students to practice yoga and meditation to find solace in healthy life. He addressed students at the Fit India Week which was inaugurated at Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday.



He was the secretary of the district unit of Yogasana and Sports Association and Joint Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Yogasana and Sports Association.

Highlighting the importance of yogic science, he said that health makes wealth true and these days students are neglecting mental health which is more important for physical wellbeing.

Students performed yoga asanas for pain relief, stress relief and for good memory power. Students learnt the importance of yogic science and took a fitness pledge.

Intermediate Vice-principal Rev Fr Raju, Vice-Principal UG Dr M Srinivasa Reddy, Dean of students’ activities Dr L Subha, Head of MCA Dr Poonam, faculty of Dept of Computer science Manjula and other staff members were present.