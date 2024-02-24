Vijayawada: TDP-JSP first list likely today

Vijayawada : The TDP-Jana Sena alliance is likely to announce its first list of candidates on Saturday. The list, sources said, would consist of about 60-70 names.

The decision to release the first list was taken as TDP and Jana Sena leaders are of the view that any further delay in the announcement of the first list could create problems as the rank and file is not yet able to go into aggressive campaign mode as no one knows who would contest from which seat.

It is learnt that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP’s Pawan felt that this announcement would help in creating new enthusiasm among the cadre and would also help them in blowing a joint poll bugle at Tadepalligudem on February 28 where the first joint public meeting would be held.

Saturday being an auspicious day, both the party leaders decided to hold virtual meetings with their respective party leaders in the morning and announce the list around 11.40 am. All important leaders have been telephonically informed to attend the virtual meeting. Sources said the second list would be announced soon after the alliance with the BJP was officially announced. It is learnt that Naidu and Pawan had telephonic discussions with the BJP’s top leadership regarding seat sharing and have arrived at preliminary understanding. In all probability, Jana Sena and BJP together would get about 25-30 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats. A formal announcement regarding the TDP joining the NDA and BJP’s poll alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena would be made at a meeting of all those parties which are willing to join the NDA most probably sometime next week.