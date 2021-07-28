Vijayawada: TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao's convoy attacked

Vijayawada: Former Minister and the senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao's convoy came under attack and the vehicle wind shield was damaged in the stone pelting incident that took place near Gaddamanuguru village in Kondapalli reserve forest mining area of G Konduru mandal on Tuesday night.

The incident took place when Devineni Uma visited the area to see the illegal quarry mining and returning to Gollapudi. The TDP functionaries staged a protest in G Konduru mandal protesting against the attack on TDP leader and damaging of the car glass.

The Telugu Desam Party leaders alleged that the YSRCP workers attacked the convoy of Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and blamed that the police failed to give protection to the former MLA. They alleged that the police did not respond for one hour when they lodged a complaint to the police on the attack. The TDP workers staged a protest near G Konduru police station condemning the attack on the convoy of Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

G Konduru police are monitoring the situation and on alert to prevent any untoward as there is a scope for the clash between the supporters of the YSRCP and TDP in G Konduru mandal.

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao alleged that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders were responsible for the attack on him. He said the YSRCP government attacked him he raised question on the illegal quarrying in the reserve forest area. Devineni Uma was not hurt in the attack, according to information.