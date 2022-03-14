Vijayawada: TDP protests in Council

Vijayawada: TDP members in Legislative Council staged a protest with placards on Monday demanding that discussion on death of people due to consumption of liquor in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

Opposition party members Nara Lokesh, Deepak Reddy and others staged a protest near the chairman's podium. Assuring that the issue would be taken up for discussion, Council chairman K Moshen Raju asked the TDP members to come up with proper format.

As soon as the question hour started, the TDP members began demanding a discussion on the spurious liquor consumption and deaths reported in West Godavari. When social welfare minister P Viswaroop was giving answers to the questions, the TDP MLCs again started slogans calling for discussion.

The council chairman tried to convince the members to co-operate for the smooth conduct of the House. When the TDP members refused to obey, he adjourned the House.

The Council meeting resumed at 11.30 am and was again adjourned due to the continuous pandemonium. After the lunch, the Council resumed third time but there was no change in the situation.

Later, chairman Moshen Raju adjourned the House for the next day, Tuesday. TDP members alleged that the government is responsible for the death of people. The council chairman said health minister Alla Nani would give reply in the House. But, the TDP members refused to listen and continued the protests.