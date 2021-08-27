Vijayawada: Telugu Language Day celebration tomorrow

Vijayawada: The State government is planning to celebrate 'Telugu Language Day' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

As part of the birthday celebrations of Gidugu Venkata Rammurthy Pantulu, the government will organise official functions every year.

According to a press release, the celebrations will be organised in VUDA Children theatre at 9 am. This function will be conducted under the supervision of Muthamsetty Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman, Official Language Commission and Vangapandu Usha, Chairperson, Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Culture Commission.

In this connection, R Mallikharjuna Rao, CEO, Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Culture Commission sketched a picture of Gidugu Venkata Rammurthy Pantulu. Rajit Bhargav, Special Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh requested the people to participate in the function.