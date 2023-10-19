Vijayawada: Tenant farmers urge for sanction of crop loans

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association (APTFA) requested the State-level Bankers Committee convener R Ravindra Babu to sanction crop loans to the tenant farmers, who are cultivating crops.



The Association representatives met Ravindra Babu at his office here on Wednesday and explained the problems of tenant farmers.

Later in a press release, Association State general secretary P Jamalayya said the bankers have the right to sanction loans to tenant farmers. He said the State government has enacted Crop Cultivators Rights Act 2019 with the promise that all tenant farmers across the State will be issued Crop Cultivators Rights Cards and government schemes will be implemented for them. He said as per the law, tenant farmers can get crop loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh without any surety, but it is not implemented in the State.

Jamalayya said as per the target set by State level bankers committee crop loans worth Rs 4,000 crore to be sanctioned to the tenant farmers this Kharif season but not sanctioned and released. He lamented that no bank is sanctioning crop loans and reaching the targets.

Association leaders M Yallamanda Rao, P Venkateswara Rao and Chintala Krishna were among those, who met Bankers committee convener Ravindra Babu.