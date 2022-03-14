Vijayawada: Three Bills introduced in Assembly

Vijayawada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, on behalf of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has introduced The Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation)(Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has introduced the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy introduced the Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor Bill, 2022.