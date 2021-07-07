Vijayawada: Three die in road accident

Vijayawada: In a ghastly accident three persons including a child died near Kesarapalli village of Gannavaram mandal Krishna district on Wednesday morning.

The mishap occurred when a speeding truck with rice load lost the control and overturned.

Three of a family including a child and couple sitting on the top of the truck died in the mishap. Gannavaram police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The truck was travelling from Bihar to Bengaluru with the rice load.

The exact reason for the mishap is not yet known. Gannavaram police registered a case and took up the investigation.

The deceased belongs to Odisha and was travelling to Bengaluru.