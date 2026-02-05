Will not spare anyone who targets CM or DY CM, saysVarun

During the YCP regime, serious corruption and unethical practices took place in the ghee supply contract for Tirumala laddoo prasad.

The contract for supplying cow ghee was awarded to companies that had neither cows nor a dairy business.

These companies didn't even have a business of collecting milk.

The rules were arbitrarily changed for this purpose, said Janasena District President and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun. He spoke at a press conference held at the local Janasena party office at Sapthagiri Circle on Wednesday. He questioned how they supplied 60 lakh kilograms of ghee without cows, milk, curd, or butter.

Every single drop of the ghee they supplied was adulterated. They supplied a liquid made with chemicals as ghee.

The SIT stated that they used substances like monoglycerides, lactic acid, beta-carotene, acetic acid, and palm kernel oil to make this synthetic ghee.

They confirmed that the chemicals in it were made from animal fats.

Despite all these facts, the YSRCP is still trying to deceive the public with evasive statements, he criticized.

Jagan, who has no faith in Lord Venkateswara and didn't even sign the declaration, choosing an illegal route for the preparation of Sri Vari Prasadam, which is extremely dear to Hindus, should be considered a conspiracy.

Jagan has no regard for Hindus, their sentiments, or their beliefs. He criticized that Jagan believes that Hindus will not be awakened no matter what is said or done to them