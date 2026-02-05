Narayana Hospital conducts cancer awareness rally

On World Cancer Day, Narayana Medical College Hospital organised an awareness rally from Gandhi statue to RTC bus stand in Nellore on Wednesday.

District Medical Officer Dr Sujatha, the chief guest, said that it is commendable that Narayana Medical College Hospital organised this rally to increase awareness among the public on this occasion. She stated the government is conducting cancer screening tests for the public.

Narayana Hospital Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Harish Ravulapalli said that this rally is being conducted to increase awareness among the public about the mortality rate caused by cancer and the importance of early screening tests to prevent the disease. He stated India ranks third in the world in the number of cancer patients and that 1.5 million people in the country are affected by cancer every year. Cancer treatments are being provided free of charge at Narayana Hospital under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme (Aarogyasri), he added.

Narayana Radiation Oncologist Dr Gurusai Ratna Priya, Surgical Oncologist Dr B. Manobhiram, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr M Arunkant, NSS Program Officer Dr DM Karthik, Hospital AGM AC Sekhar Reddy, Nursing Superintendent Manimeghala, PMP district president Shakavarapu Venugopal, medical and nursing students participated.