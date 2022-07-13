Vijayawada: Traffic diversion due to RUB repair works from today

Vijayawada(NTR District): Traffic between Kaleswararao Market and Police Control Room will be divered from July 13 to 23 in view of the closure of Rail Under Bridge near KR Market. The South Central Railway is taking up repairs to the railway tracks at a cost of Rs 4 crore, hence vehicles will not be allowed to pass via Rail Under Bridge till the completion of works.

The RUB is one of the important under passes in the city and connects both one and two towns. In this backdrop, Vijayawada city police informed alternative route for vehicles, particularly RTC buses. Vehicles plying from KR Market towards Police control room will be diverted via Vinayaka temple, Seetamma Padalu, Kanaka Durga temple flyover service road, Rajiv Gandhi Park and Pandit Nehru Bus Station terminal.

Vehicles plying from Pandit Nehru Bus Station towards the KR Market will be diverted via Krishna Lanka police station, Pandit Nehru Bus Station gate, Rajiv Gandhi park, Seetammavari Padalu and Prakasam barrage.

Vehicles plying between Bandar road and Eluru road towards Vinayaka temple and Canal road will be allowed over the flyover as usual.

During the rainy season, the storm water is stagnated on the highway near Rajiv Gandhi Park. The VMC has to do arrangements to drain the storm water on the highway under the railway tracks. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata has appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department in view of the traffic diversion.