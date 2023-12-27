Vijayawada: Train passengers urged to follow safety measures

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway officials appealed to the train passengers to cooperate with the railway personnel in making the train journey safe.

In a statement here on Tuesday released from the Divisional Railway Manager’s office, the officials advised the passengers to desist from performing of aarti as part of puja by burning camphor and lighting of match sticks or incense sticks inside the coaches of trains, since carrying fire, inciting or inflammable materials and lighting up fire in any form in trains or other Railway premises is strictly prohibited. Such acts pose grave threat to safety and may result in fire mishaps endangering human lives and railway property also.

These activities constitute a punishable offence under section 67, 154, 164, and 165 of the Railways Act-1989, for which the offender is liable to be punished with an imprisonment up to three years or a fine of Rs 1000 or both, besides being liable for the loss, injury or damage caused. In addition, all the train passengers are advised to avoid unnecessary crowding at the stations and during the train travel for the safety of all passengers in view of the impending epidemic. They can also call all India Railway helpline 139 or use Rail Madad App to inform any such incident.