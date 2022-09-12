Vijayawada: Trains to run with maximum speed of 130 kmph from today

Vijayawada(NTR District): South Central Railway Zone has yet reached one more milestone by increasing the maximum permissible speed of train services to 130 kmph in majority sections in the divisions of Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal. This has been achieved by the Zone with the systematic and planned approach in strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections. These infrastructure development works, maintenance works and signalling aspects were carried out continuously after the due sanction accorded by RDSO in 2020. After carrying out extensive upgradation works in these sections, it has now been permitted to increase the sectional speed of train services from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on both Up and Down lines of these sections with effect from Monday.

The sections that are covered under this speed implementation concept are - Secunderabad–Kazipet–Balharshah, Kazipet–Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad division, Kondapalli–Vijayawada–Gudur of Vijayawada division, Renigunta–Guntakal–Wadi of Guntakal division. These sections cover the entire high-density route, golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal routes of the SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada–Duvvada of golden diagonal route, where the works are in fast progress for implementation of increased speed.

The enhancement of maximum permissible speed in these sections is likely to result in the improvement of average speed of the both passenger-carrying trains as well as goods trains. This will have a positive impact on the punctuality of the trains. Importantly, the increase of maximum permissible speed will enhance the sectional capacity of these critical and saturated sections.

SCR General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain complimented all the officials and staff of team SCR for working relentlessly to complete all the related works in enhancement of sectional speed to 130 kmph.