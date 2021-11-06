Vijayawada: Transport staff choose association's zone-2 president

Vijayawada: The Transport department employees have proposed the name of M Rajababu for the post of their association's Zone-2 president.

They met at the Regional Transport Office and unanimously proposed the name of Rajababu, who is a senior leader of the Transport Employees' Association. The employees proposed the name of P Vijaya as the Zone-2 secretary and KV Naga Murali as the treasurer of the association.

The Zone-2 comprises districts of Krishna, East and West Godavari. The Transport department employees of East and West Godavari districts have also proposed M Rajababu as the president. Responding to the proposal made by the employees, Rajababu thanked them for choosing his name unanimously. He said he would fight for the rights of the employees and try to address their issues by taking the same to the notice of senior officials and the government. The Employees' Association leader P Vijaya, Naga Murali, Vidyavati, Ramachandra Raju and others attended the meeting.