Vijayawada: True-up charges exempted in power bills

Vijayawada: Bowing to the pressure from various quarters, including the people's agitation, the decision of the true-up charges was withdrawn and waived off from the bills with effect from November.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission is continuing the public hearing on the true-up charges and there is every danger the charges may be re-imposed, warns Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Federation. "People should not be complacent," said convener of APUCF Ch Babu Rao.

Babu Rao visited various areas in the city and interacted with people including the consumers and the officials of the electricity department on the true-up charges.

Though the APERC waived the charges, the Discoms collected the charges for the month of October also, he recalled. After the people's organisations once again voiced their concern over the charges, the Discoms stopped the collection from November.

Since the APERC is continuing the public hearing, the State government should announce that the true-up charges were withdrawn, he demanded. "There was another proposal to levy once again true-up charges and people should be ready to resist the move," he said.

Babu Rao expressed concern over the Centre's move to amend the Electricity Act in order to privatise the Discoms. The true-up charges might be clubbed with the charges every quarter in future.

He demanded adjustment of the already collected true-up charges in the subsequent month bills.

The Chief Minister should respond and implement the pre-election promise of providing free power supply to the poor people who consume less than 200 units per month, he demanded.