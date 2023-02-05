Vijayawada: TV explores essence of life, says Mandali Buddha Prasad

Vijayawada (NTR District): Artist T Venkat Rao's artworks showcase the essence of life and contemporary society, stated Mandali Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly.

He inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the works of senior artist and cartoonist T Venkat Rao, popularly known as TV in art circles, at Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravathi, a unit of Pleach India Foundation, Madhu Malaxmi Chambers, Mogalrajpuram here on Sunday. The event was organised by Creative Art Academy and Telugu World Artists Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Buddha Prasad said most paintings of TV reflect the journey of his career as an artist and conveys the various problems and political issues that affected the nature and common man at large over the past 60 years and one could see a social philosopher in his art expressions. Buddha Prasad added that his life is a multicolour picture painted with his experiences.

Padma Shree awardee SV Ramarao, a Chicago based Telugu artist of international repute said TV's art works revolve around the common man and his issues that sensitise the contemporary politicians.

GY Giri, another senior artist from Hyderabad explained the vibrancy in communicating the problems of the marginalised in the society. Buddha Prasad felicitated the artist with a shawl and bouquet. The solo show drew huge crowds representing the artists, art critics and art lovers from in and around Vijayawada.

Local artists Balayogi, Sannala, Krishna, Kalasagar ,Asirvadam and Rangula Sandhya participated in the event.