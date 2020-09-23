Vijayawada: Two PHCs get National Quality Assurance Awards

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz presented National Quality Assurance Awards (NQAS) to the doctors of the Musunuru and Penamaluru Primary Health Centres, Dr Jaganmohan Rao and Dr Ravi Kumar at his camp office on Tuesday for their quality services to the patients. The two primary centres from Krishna District have been conferred with the NQAS by the Central government recently.

In this context, the Collector has congratulated the doctors for their best efforts to clinch Standard certificates at the national level and handed over the certificates. Collector speaking on the occasion said the government hospitals in the district have to compete with each other for delivering quality medical services to the people.

The government gives incentive of Rs 5 lakh for three years to the primary health centres for rendering quality services and for sustaining their standards. Community health centres, area hospitals and district hospitals will get incentives of Rs 10,000 per bed from the Union government, he informed. He further explained that the district had so for secured seven NQA certificates and received 1.27 crore till now. Joint Collector l Siva Sankar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr VSN Sastry and others participated.