Live
- Men’s ODI WC: We genuinely believe that we can do something special, says South Africa’s David Miller
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
Just In
Vijayawada: Underground tunnel fish exhibition inaugurated
Vijayawada centralMLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday inaugurated the underwater tunnel fish exhibition set near Visalanadhra in Chuttugunta.
Vijayawada: Vijayawada centralMLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday inaugurated the underwater tunnel fish exhibition set near Visalanadhra in Chuttugunta.
Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said that he was delighted to inaugurate the exhibition in Vijayawada stating that such fish exhibitions are located in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and other places.
He said the visitors can see beautiful variety of fish in the exhibition and it give memorable experience. He said new world emerged in Vijayawada with the inauguration of fish exhibition.
He hoped the underwater tunnel exhibition will give thrill and excitement to both elders and children alike. He said 2000 fish are exhibited in the exhibition and other play toys are also arranged for the recreation of children. Local corporator K Anita, organizers N Guru Gopinath, Saif Khan and others participated in the inauguration programme.