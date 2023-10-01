Vijayawada: Underground tunnel fish exhibition inaugurated

Vijayawada: Vijayawada centralMLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday inaugurated the underwater tunnel fish exhibition set near Visalanadhra in Chuttugunta.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said that he was delighted to inaugurate the exhibition in Vijayawada stating that such fish exhibitions are located in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and other places.

He said the visitors can see beautiful variety of fish in the exhibition and it give memorable experience. He said new world emerged in Vijayawada with the inauguration of fish exhibition.

He hoped the underwater tunnel exhibition will give thrill and excitement to both elders and children alike. He said 2000 fish are exhibited in the exhibition and other play toys are also arranged for the recreation of children. Local corporator K Anita, organizers N Guru Gopinath, Saif Khan and others participated in the inauguration programme.