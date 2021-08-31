  • Menu
Vijayawada: Unique recognisation for AP neonatologist

Dr Paturi Venkata Rama Rao at the award function in Bangalore
Dr Paturi Venkata Rama Rao at the award function in Bangalore

Vijayawada: Dr Paturi Venkata Rama Rao, neonatologist at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada has been awarded for his decades of contribution towards newborn care in the form of meticulous teaching, bringing best neonatal care to rural south India and creating harmonious relation with other chapters in national neonatology forum, India.

This award was presented by Dr Ranjan Pejaver, president, National neonatology forum, India & Dr Basavaraj, secretary general, Indian academy of paediatrics on the occasion of South India neonatology conference held on August 28 and 29 at Bangalore.

