Vijayawada: Vigilance books 4 more hospitals for irregularities

Vijayawada: The vigilance and eforcement raided 15 hospitals on Friday and registered criminal cases against four hospitals, according to K V R Rajendranath Reddy, director general.



He said in a statement here on Friday that the hospital managements were not issuing receipts to the patients after admitting them. Apart from this, they are also indulging in excessive charging, misappropriation of Remdesivir vials.

The director general said that criminal cases were registered against Narayana Hospital in Guntur for charging fees beyond prescribed rates and for not issuing receipts.

Likewise, cases were registered against Sriatna Hospital at Anantapur on the charges of discouraging admission under Aarogyasri, excess charges and misappropriation of Remdesivir. Case was filed against Kumar Hospital in Visakhapatnam for charging excess fees without giving receipts and against another hospital in Jangareddigudem in West Godavari district.