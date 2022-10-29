Vijayawada: Vijaya Babu appointed chairman of Official Language Commission

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava issued orders here on Friday appointing P V VIjaya Babu as the chairman of the AP Official Language Commission.

It may be recalled that Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad submitted his resignation from the post of the chairman of the Official Language Commission after the government changed the name of NTR University of Health Sciences into Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Vijay Babu earlier worked as the information commissioner.