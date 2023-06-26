Vijayawada: Village, ward secretariat employees urge govt to clear arrears

VIJAYAWADA: Government advisor (Employee Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy, APNGOs Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao and general secretary K Sivareddy have assured they would extend co-operation to the Andhra Pradesh village/ward secretariats employees Federation.

They congratulated the newly-elected executive body members of the AP Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Federation at the APNGOs office at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Sunday. Md Jani Pasha has been elected as the president of the Federation.

N Chandrasekhar Reddy said he would take the problems of the village/ward secretariat staff to the notice of the State government and help in resolving their problems. The Federation president Jani Pasha has demanded that the government provide promotion channel to the staff, to exempt the ward sanitation secretaries and environment secretaries from collecting the user charges, to sanction notional increments, to pay the pending arrears, to provide promotion channels to the education secretaries and resolve other problems.

A total of 21 members belonging to Jani Pasha panel have been elected unanimously. P Ratnam has been elected as secretary, S Hari, K Ramakrishna Reddy, G Harindra and P Ganesh have been elected as the vice-presidents of the Federation.