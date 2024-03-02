Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Walkers Assn silver jubilee fete on March 10
The association is bringing out a bi-monthly magazine with title Navvu-Nadaka giving information on health to the members
Vijayawada : The Vijayawada Walkers Association president Moturi Prabhakar Rao said the association will celebrate its silver jubilee on March 10 at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vijnanakendram.
Addressing media here on Friday, Moturi said 20 persons, who worked as Walkers International since inception of the association, 20 persons, who worked as Walkers district -202 governors, and presidents, secretary and treasurers, who worked till date will be felicitated. There will be a musical extravaganza by ETV Paduta Teeyaga winner Keertana and Rishil in the evening.
Tondepu Hanumanta Rao said that they have been walking in the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation from 5.30 am to 6.30 pm every day and practicing Yoga from 6.30 to 7.30.
The association is bringing out a bi-monthly magazine with the title Navvu-Nadaka giving information on health to the members free of cost. It is also conducting birthdays and wedding anniversaries by felicitating members on last Sunday of every month with the title Sukheebhava.
Members are served butter milk for 45 to 60 days every year during summer, and have been providing scholarships of Rs 2,000 to the 60 to poor students studying in various colleges after completing studies in government schools.
Chairman of the reception committee Alamuri Amarnath, general secretary Vuyyuri Sambi Reddy, members Vanama Visweswara Rao, Maddineni Chandrasekhar, K Chandrasekhar and others were present.