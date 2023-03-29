Vijayawada: Waste Collection Station launched

Vijayawada (NTR district): As part of Swachh Survekshan 2023 campaign, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched 'Wall of Kindness' and 'Waste Collection Station' here on Tuesday.

VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Additional Commissioner (Projects) PM Ratnavali and other VMC officials inaugurated the Wall of Kindness building.

The Wall of Kindness is a charitable activity, where all the donated materials collected from VMC staff and public are distributed to the needy. The Waste Collection Station is an initiation to reduce plastic waste and e-waste.

The corporation has launched the 'Give plastic or e-waste and Get a free compost or cloth bag' movement in the city.

The citizens of Vijayawada, especially youth, have enthusiastically took part and deposited their plastic waste at Wall of Kindness & Waste Collection Stations beside Dharna Chowk near Alankar Junction and got free compost bags as a token of appreciation from the Mayor.

The Mayor stated that this charitable initiative and sustainable practice towards plastic and e-waste will be actively organised every Saturday near Alankar Junction, where the citizens of Vijayawada can come, donate any good condition clothes, stationery and toys so that needy people can collect them.

The people can also deposit plastic and e-waste and can collect free compost bags or cloth bags as a token for being a responsible citizen, she added.