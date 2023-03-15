Vijayawada: Women need to focus on healthy food

Vijayawada(NTR district): Dr Jasmine Sultana, MD (Transfusion Medicine) of Pinnamaneni Siddartha Institute of Medical Sciences, has elaborated the causes and symptoms of anaemia, required amount of iron at different ages and prevention of anaemia with correct diet.

She addressed students and staff of Maris Stella College at an awareness session organised by Alumni Association of Maris Stella College on anaemia along with the HB screening test on Tuesday.

Dr Jasmine Sultana stressed that adolescent girls must ensure that they consume a variety of iron rich foods like legumes, eggs, meat, dark leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds.

The third goal for the sustainable development marked by the United Nations is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. However, statistics reveal that women especially adolescent girls suffer from various illnesses due to low blood count and anaemia problems.

Keeping in view the greater vision of the UN for humanity and fully aware that a healthy body supports a healthy mind, Maris Stella Alumni Association organised an awareness session on anaemia along with a HB screening test for the students and staff of the college.

The session was followed by a HB screening test for all students. Around 120 students and 30 staff members were screened and advised on the right diet to maintain sufficient blood level in the body.

Academic Officer Dr Sr Leena Quadras thanked the management of Pinnamaneni Siddartha Institute of Medical Sciences for extending the good initiative to college students.

Alumni Coordinator Dr Sr Lavanya, alumni executive body members G Usha Rani, Anuhya, Swapna, Sailaja, Madhavi, Swetha and others were present.