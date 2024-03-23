Vijayawada: Women urged to be aware of cervical cancer

Vijayawada : The Women’s Cell in collaboration with IQAC at Andhra Loyola College organised a guest lecture for the benefit of women staff of the college on ‘Cervical cancer awareness.’

Addressing women staff of the college here on Friday, noted physician Dr VV Sujatha provided clear insights about cervical cancer. She explained the symptoms of cancer and how to identify it at the primary stage. She also gave visualisation of myths and facts about cervical cancer.

She also explained about the HPV-9 vaccine, Pap smear test and its importance. Later, she interacted with the 50 staff members and cleared their doubts.

Fr G Kiran Kumar, IQAC Coordinator Dr P Sairam and Dr D Tabitha and Women’s Cell Coordinator were also present.