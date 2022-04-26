Vijayawada: Women's Commission served notices with personal grudge

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao made it clear that he would not appear before the Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission, alleging that the Women's commission served the notice with personal grudge.

It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma served notices to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stating that the Bonda Uma and TDP supporters insulted her when she visited the Old Government General Hospital to meet the rape victim recently. Heated arguments took place between Chandrababu Naidu and Vasireddy Padma at the GGH.

The TDP supporters prevented Padma from entering the hospital. Later, she entered the hospital and met the rape victim.

The Women's commission served notices stating that Chandrababu Naidu and Bonda Uma should appear before the commission at the office located in Mangalagiri, Guntur district on April 27. Copies of the notice were delivered at the residence of Bonda Uma in Vijayawada andChandrababu Naidu at the State party office in Guntur district. Speaking to the media at the party office in Vijayawada on Monday, Umamaheswara Rao said that he is ready for the legal battle with Women's Commission on the issue.

He alleged Vasireddy Padma came to the hospital to console the victim after three days of the rape incident. He criticised that there is no protection for women in the YSRCP rule. He said three persons raped a woman and the YSRCP government is using the issue for political gain.

He said the government has announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance after the TDP has launched the protests. He submitted a representation to District Collector S Dilli Rao at Spandana programme on Monday seeking help from the government.