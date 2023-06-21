Vijayawada: YSRCP lambasts Chandrababu Naidu for ‘politicising’ boy’s murder

Vijayawada : Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana criticised TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly politicising the death of SSC student Amarnath.

Speaking to media persons at YSRCP party central office on Tuesday, Jogi Ramesh alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was seeking votes while visiting the house of deceased boy Amarnath. Stating that the murder of Amarnath is unfortunate, the minister said that the state government acted immediately after the incident and arrested the accused within 24 hours. The government provided financial assistance of Rs 10 to the family members of the deceased besides sanctioning a house site. He said that the state government was also ready to provide employment to the sister of the deceased boy. He alleged that Naidu was instigating caste politics.

Rajya Sabha member Venkataramana said that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to get political mileage by attributing the Bapatla incident to caste. He said that he had given Rs 1 lakh to the family members of the deceased immediately after the incident. He claimed that the incident has no connection with caste or religion. The state government came forward and extended help to the family of the boy within 36 hours.

The MP said that it was unfortunate that the TDP was trying to attribute the incident to caste politics. The TDP should extend help to the family members instead of trying to politicise the issue, he said adding that Naidu as chief minister in the past had failed to visit the house of Rishiteswari, a student of Nagarjuna University who was murdered.

Referring to the remarks Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, the MP said that Pawan knows only to read the script of Chandrababu Naidu. He has no knowledge about the fishermen community and was making meaningless statements, he added.