Vijayawada : YSRCP MLA performs daughter’s love marriage

Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy with his daughter and son-in-law at sub-registrar office at Proddutur on Thursday

In a heartwarming gesture, YSRCP Proddutur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy performed the love marriage of his daughter.

Vijayawada : In a heartwarming gesture, YSRCP Proddutur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy performed the love marriage of his daughter.

Sivaprasad Reddy was personally present when his daughter Pallavi married her classmate Pavan in Produttur sub-registrar office in YSR district.

Earlier, the couple tied the knot at a traditional ceremony held at a temple in the presence of the family members from both sides.

The MLA from Produttur said he blessed his daughter who married her classmate without any consideration for caste, money or status. He said he arranged the marriage as per the wishes of his daughter.

Pallavi and Pavan fell in love during college days and decided to marry.

