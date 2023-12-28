Vijayawada: YSRCP reaches out to leaders

Vijayawada : The YSRCP has intensified its efforts to talk to leaders from each region, give clarity on who would get tickets and who may be accommodated in other posts like Rajya Sabha or corporations once it is voted back to power. Around 40 MLAs may be replaced in the second list to be announced in the next two days, sources said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a day-long meeting with regional coordinators in which leaders like Vijayasai Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Y V Subba Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar, Ayodhyarami Reddy and Tippe Swamy participated. Jagan is said to have discussed the caste equations and the names of possible candidates, the infighting in each of the constituencies, group politics and its likely impact on poll results.

The focus, it is said, was more on Rayalaseema and twin Godavari districts as well as parts of the north coastal Andhra. This activity led to a large number of MLAs making a beeline to the CM’s camp office. Some of those who have been told to stand by the party and cooperate since they may be replaced are said to have pleaded for one more chance and listed out their achievements. Sources say that the party chief may not agree for such a plea as he had decided to change some based on their performance and survey reports regarding their winning chances.

It may be noted that the YSR Congress party released the first list of new constituency incharges for the 11 assembly constituencies on December 11. As part of the changes the seats of three ministers were also changed.

It is said that minister Gudivada Amarnath is planning to contest from the Chodavaram assembly segment. Jaggampeta MLA Thota Narasimham exuded confidence that he would get the ticket for 2024 elections. Minister Tanneti Vanitha said that she too has been assured of a ticket from Kovur once again.

Sources say that the YSRCP is contemplating to promote Golla Babu Rao as Rajya Sabha member and find a replacement for him from the Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency. Three Rajya Sabha seats would fall vacant in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress party leaders of Narasaraopet, who are opposed to giving ticket again to sitting MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, told party leaders that they will not support Srinivasa Reddy.

It is also being said that Minister K V Usha Sri who represents Rayadurgam is likely to be shifted to Kalyandurgam. For Lok Sabha, the party is contemplating to shift Penugonda MP M Sankaranarayana to Anantapur. Major changes are also likely in three constituencies of Visakhapatnam, seven constituencies in Anakapalli and twin Godavari districts, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. With the major changes of sitting MLAs, the second list may cross more than 40 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Giddalur sitting MLA Anna Rambabu informed the media at Markapuram that he would not contest the 2024 elections but would remain in the party.