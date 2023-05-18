  • Menu
Vijayawadians enjoying summer with mangoes

People purchasing mangos at MG road in Vijayawada Photos: Ch Venkata Mastan
48 degrees Celsius temperature is recorded in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada(NTR district): Heat waves, scorching temperatures, sultry weather are failing to hinder people of Vijayawada from enjoying the summer with mangoes, a dive in Krishna river.

During hot summer, it is common for people to escape to Ooty, Kodaikanal or other hill stations to escape heat and to cool themselves for a few days. But here in Vijayawada, popularly known as Blazewada with temperatures touching above 48 degrees Celsius during day and night, people know how to enjoy the summer.

Hectic activity is seen both in the morning and evening hours at the mango market and roadside cool drink shops. People are busy buying mangoes, ice apples and other summer seasonal fruits from roadside vendors.

People, who are confined to their houses till 5 pm, come out in the evenings to complete their works. Meanwhile, people, mostly youth are cooling themselves by jumping into Krishna river.

