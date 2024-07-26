Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra through Viksit Prakasam, says Lanka Dinakar

Ongole: BJP state unit’s chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that developed Andhra Pradesh, which certainly partners in developed India, is possible through the developed Prakasam district.

Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Dinakar he said that inclusive growth of the state is possible only with the inclusive growth of the backward districts like Prakasam, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for including the district in the list of backward districts.

Dinakar recollected the preparation of a detailed report on the backwardness of the Prakasam district after taking up extensive tours under programmes like Viksit Sankalp Bharat Yatra, Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, Poru Yatra, Pallenidra, etc, and submitting the same to the Union finance minister on February 15, 2024, for announcing the Prakasam district as one of the backward districts.

He said that their reports on Prakasam made the finance minister understand the need for support to the district, and the timely efforts and persuasion with Central government by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid well.

After the notification of the Prakasam district as a backward district, Dinakar explained that the district would receive special and additional funds for projects of infrastructure development such as the pending Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Kanigiri, groundwater development, extension and expansion of roads, etc.

He said that including Andhra Pradesh in the ‘Poorvodaya’ programme will contribute to the development of coastal districts, especially the Prakasam district, in the road, rail, and energy sectors.

He said the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project is the lifeline of the Prakasam district, just as the Polavaram Project of Andhra Pradesh.

He requested the government to take steps to effectively implement PMAY, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and other programmes of the Union government.

The BJP Prakasam district president PV Sivareddy said that the BJP AP and Prakasam units would work in coordination with the ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLAs, and leaders from the TDP and Janasena for the holistic development of the district.

The BJP AP executive committee member Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, district in-charge Ravi Sankar, general secretary Nageswara Rao, spokesperson Bodduluri Anjaneyulu, and others were present.