Vishnu Institute students take part in national youth festival

Bhimavaram : Dr BV Raju Foundation and Vishnu Educational Society’s Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) Principal Dr Mangam Venu said that three students from VIT attended the National Youth Festival held in Nashik.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) jointly organise National Youth Festival to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda every year from January 12 to 16. This year it was held in Nashik in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra.

The principal said that JNTU-K has selected six students from Andhra Pradesh out of which three are from Vishnu Institute of Technology. The principal said that the youth festival will have various elements like gathering of youth with diverse range, competitive and non-competitive events including folk songs, folk dance, youth summit, youth artistes camp, youth craft, indigenous sports, martial arts and adventure camp. It attracted 7,500 youth representatives, artistes and performers across the country for cultural enrichment and social cohesion.

He also said that the priority of youth festivals is to enhance cultural aspects and strengthen social ties, creating a diverse exploration environment. Director Dr Dasika Suryanarayana, Vice-Principal Prof Srilakshmi, heads of various departments and the faculty congratulated students and the NSS coordinator Dr Gangaraju.