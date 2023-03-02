VMC embarks on ABC operations to contain stray dog menace

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials have inspected Animal Birth Control (ABC) operation process for stray dogs set up at the Dog Operation Unit located at Excel Plant, Singh Nagar here on Wednesday.





VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar enquired about the measures being taken to control the population of stray dogs in the city. He ordered the officials to catch 60 dogs approximately per day in the city limits and conduct ABC operations at the Operation Unit. He appealed to the public and dog lovers to cooperate with the VMC in this aspect and asked the owners of the pet dogs to voluntarily come forward and get their pet dogs operated and vaccinated with Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV).





"From Thursday onwards, 3 mobile vehicles which are provided for 3 Assembly Constituencies and concerned personnel will start the vaccination process to all the stray dogs in the city on a war-footing. The concerned AMOH / Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary / ANMs will simultaneously conduct the stray dogs survey in their respective jurisdiction. They are instructed to complete the said survey by the end of April 2023," he informed. Ravichand, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, other doctors and representatives of Blue Cross Society participated during the inspection.



