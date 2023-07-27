  • Menu
VMC employees association hall opened

VMC Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inaugurating employees’ hall in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inaugurated the VMC Ministerial and All Employees Association Hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar assured that they would try to solve all the employees’ related issues and also informed that he would strive for facilitating needful amenities to the employees. The Commissioner also asked the employees to bring to his notice if any problems are being faced by them and added that those problems would be solved. He suggested the employees work hard and try to give better services to the public.

Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi also suggested the employees strive for giving the best services to the public.

Association president Dara Rambabu, Vice-President SVS Simhachalam, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, Manager Srinivas, Additional Commissioner KV Satyavathi, Narasimha Murthy and others attended.

