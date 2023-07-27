Live
- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
Vijayawada: For the first time in the State, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College secured ISO 21001:2018 Certification for maintaining the highest standards in education, from TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited for the scope of imparting education for undergraduate programme in engineering, post-graduate programmes in engineering, technology and management under autonomous system.
The representatives of TUV SUD South Asia visited the college and assessed the quality of educational standards the college is maintaining to impart training to future engineers before awarding the certification. It is apt to mention here that the University Grants Commission recently suggested to educational institutions confirm the educational standards as per the 21001 standards.
Accordingly, the management of the engineering college conducted necessary audits through TUV SUD South Asia in the area of teaching-cum-research, education leadership, research facilities, library, and others.
The certificate is valid for three years from July 21, 2023.