VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification

Dr Ch Srinivas, Dean (Industrial Relations) and Prof V Narasimha Rao, Head of the department of MBA and ISO coordinator showing the ISO Certification at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Dr Ch Srinivas, Dean (Industrial Relations) and Prof V Narasimha Rao, Head of the department of MBA and ISO coordinator showing the ISO Certification at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada: For the first time in the State, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College secured ISO 21001:2018 Certification for maintaining the highest standards in education, from TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited for the scope of imparting education for undergraduate programme in engineering, post-graduate programmes in engineering, technology and management under autonomous system.

The representatives of TUV SUD South Asia visited the college and assessed the quality of educational standards the college is maintaining to impart training to future engineers before awarding the certification. It is apt to mention here that the University Grants Commission recently suggested to educational institutions confirm the educational standards as per the 21001 standards.

Accordingly, the management of the engineering college conducted necessary audits through TUV SUD South Asia in the area of teaching-cum-research, education leadership, research facilities, library, and others.

The certificate is valid for three years from July 21, 2023.

