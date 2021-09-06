West Godavari clinches jr girls handball trophy

Vijayawada: West Godavari district team clinched 7th Junior (under-19) Girls Handball Championship which was concluded at Vikas educational institutions at Nunna near Vijayawada on Sunday.

Visakhaptanam and Prakasam districts'girls teams stood in the second and the third places in the two-day inter-district tournament organised by Krishna District Handball Association.

West Godavari and Vizag team fought tooth and nail to win the match. Finally, Godavari beat Vizag by 17-13 goals in a thrilling victory. Earlier, West Godavari beat Srikakulam by 11-2 and Visakha beat Prakasam by 15-8 goals in semi-final matches.

A match was conducted between Prakasam and Srikakulam for the third position. Prakasam beat Srikakulam by 10-6 goals and secured third place.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna, Guntur Teachers MLC T Kalpalatha said that the State government is giving top priority to sports and games on par with academics. "Every student should participate in at least one sport event. Playing games would help to improve their health," she said.

She further said the government has been implementing sports reservation facilities by two percent in education and jobs, she added.

Every student must have a goal and work to reach the target, she suggested the students.

Later, the prize distribution function was held at Vikas educational institutions and guests gave away trophies to the winners.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) observer and Krishna district chief coach B Srinivasa Rao, Corporator Malleswari Balaram, Vikas educational institutions vice-chairman Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Handball Association general secretary P Satyanarayana Raju, Krishna district secretary N Vamsi Krishna Prasad, Vikas BPEd College principal Dr S Raju and others were present on the occasion.