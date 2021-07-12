What is wrong in changing Telugu Akademi name, asks Lakshmi Parvathi

Vijayawada: Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi defended the change in the name of akademi stating that she does not see any wrong in it.

She said in a statement here on Sunday that she was pained to go through the comments by some persons against the change in the name. She demanded them to explain what is wrong if the name is changed into Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi.

In fact, everyone should complement the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government as they have been putting in efforts for the development of Telugu and Sanskrit at the same time, she said.

She appealed to people not to indulge in unreasonable and irrational criticism.